

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Firefighters are working to free a man who somehow became stuck in a narrow space between two buildings in the Moss Park area.

The buildings are located on Sherbourne Street, between Queen and Richmond streets and firefighters said the gap is extremely narrow.

“The space he’s occupying is no more than eight inches wide,” Platoon Chief James Green told CP24.

Toronto Fire said the man has been stuck since the early evening and he appears to be too weak to grasp at ropes that were thrown his way.

“He’s got some lack of circulation in his arms and legs so he can’t really move,” Green said. “He’s got a rebar that’s wedged around his legs. He’s in a bit of a state, that’s for sure.”

It’s not clear how he became stuck, but it’s thought that he may have ventured inside the space to try and retrieve something.

Rescue workers have already cut through one wall to try and reach him and they are bringing in a jackhammer to try and break through other walls.

“We’re actually breaching a hole through one of the walls just in front of the man and from that point our crews will be able to get hands on him, ropes on him and hopefully pull him to safety without hurting him any more than he’s already hurt,” Green said.

“It’s an extremely difficult operation. We’re jack hammering through three layers of brick in a close environment.

He said crews are in constant contact with the man and have been giving him water and trying to protect him from the equipment and brick debris.

A section of the street has been blocked off as firefighters work to free the man.

At one point, Toronto Fire said that the rescue had been completed, but they later clarified that they had not yet reached the man.