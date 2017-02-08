

Sandie Benitah, CP24.com





Fans of the iconic music venue Hugh’s Room have started crowdfunding to keep the Toronto hot spot alive.

Last month, the club’s owners shut down the venue.

The goal of the Go Fund Me campaign is to raise $150,000 and use it to turn the musical institution into a non-profit organization.

If they do reach their goal, the plan is to have the 200-seat venue reopen on March 15 with a kick-off fundraising concert and then have the club’s regular show tradition carry on the next day with Canadian folk singer Lennie Gallant.

Hugh’s Room, which has been showcasing both emerging and highly successful musicians for almost 16 years, had a reputation as the city’s “best listening room.” Thirty-five people were left without jobs when it closed down on Jan. 6

As of Wednesday, about $46,000 has been raised. The campaign started accepting donations in late January.