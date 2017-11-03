

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





The crown dropped all 16 criminal charges against a St. Catharines veterinarian who was seen on camera choking and punching animals at his clinic in 2016.

Dr. Mahavir Rekhi was filmed choking, punching and restraining animals at his Skyway Animal Hospital over the course of three years.

The videos were given to CTV News Toronto in the summer of 2016.

The College of Veterinarians of Ontario later found Rehki guilty of professional misconduct and suspended him for ten months.

He returned to work at the clinic in February after submitting to retraining and unannounced inspections.

Newstalk 610 in St. Catharines reports that Crown prosecutor said in court Friday that because the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals started an investigation into Rekhi without receiving a formal complaint, he should not have been charged criminally.

As a result, the Crown asked to drop eight counts each of of causing unnecessary pain to an animal and failing to provide suitable and adequate care for an animal.

Rekhi can now continue to practice at the clinic, though Newstalk 610 reports he now only operates the clinic on Saturdays.

About 20 demonstrators gathered outside the courthouse Friday expressing dismay and outrage that the criminal charges were dropped.