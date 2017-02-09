

Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press





CALGARY - The Crown is expected to wrap up its case in a triple murder trial related to the disappearance of a Calgary couple and their five-year-old grandson.

Alvin and Kathy Liknes and their grandson Nathan O'Brien were last seen at their home in June 2014.

Douglas Garland, 57, is on trial on three counts of first-degree murder.

The Crown believes the couple and the boy were attacked in the house and then taken Garland's farm where they were killed and their bodies disposed of.

Close to 50 witnesses have been called and 1,400 exhibits filed.

A blood expert testified Wednesday that she found blood patterns in one bedroom that indicated that Kathy Liknes had been laying on the floor judging from the stains she examined.

"It may have been an object that was used, it could have been a hand or foot," acting Staff Sgt. Jodi Arns said. "I can't tell you what object would have impacted her at the time. I can just tell you there was a significant impact to create the stains that were there."

Arns said there was also indication that Nathan O'Brien was "actively bleeding" on the fitted sheet of the mattress.

She said there were similar blood stains, matched to Alvin Liknes, in a master bedroom and judging from evidence elsewhere in the home he had been struck another three times.

Jurors were also given details on Garland's arrest and how they found him hiding in deep grass and trees on his property.