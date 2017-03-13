

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - The head of Canada's spy agency says he is retiring.

Michel Coulombe told employees at the Canadian Security Intelligence Service today that he will leave the service at the end of May to move on to the next stage of his life and spend more time with his family.

In a statement on the CSIS website, Coulombe says it has been an honour to work in the national security agency.

Coulombe became director of the agency in October 2013, marking the first time the director had come from within the service.

He first joined as an intelligence officer in 1986, two years after the service was created.

Coulombe's departure marks the second high-profile retirement this month after top Mountie Bob Paulson announced he would step down as RCMP commissioner at the end of June.

