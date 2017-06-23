

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





An 11-year-old boy has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle at a plaza in Hamilton.

Hamilton police said the boy was riding his bike in a plaza parking lot at Queenston and Nash roads when he was struck by a vehicle.

The boy was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene. Police said speed and alcohol are not believed to have been factors in the collision.