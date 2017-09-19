

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A male cyclist in his 40s is in critical condition following a collision in Mississauga.

It happened at Mississauga and Kane roads shortly before 5 p.m.

Peel police said it appears the cyclist went into the back of a vehicle.

He was rushed to a local hospital following the collision and police said he may be transferred to a trauma centre.

The intersection has been closed as police investigate the collision.