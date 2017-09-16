Cyclist critically injured in downtown core: police
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Saturday, September 16, 2017 6:43AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 16, 2017 10:20AM EDT
Police say it is unclear if a female cyclist critically injured in the downtown core this morning was struck by a vehicle or fell off of her bike.
The incident occurred near Bathurst Street and Fort York Boulevard at around midnight.
The cyclist, who is believed to be in her 20s, sustained life-threatening injuries and is receiving treatment in hospital.
Police are continuing to investigate.