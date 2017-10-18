

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A cyclist is dead after being struck by a vehicle in the city’s Parkdale neighbourhood.

Police say that a pickup truck travelling southbound on Cowan Avenue was hit by a westbound streetcar as it passed through the intersection with King Street at around 9:10 a.m. That truck then struck the cyclist and slammed into a building, police say.

The cyclist was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition but succumbed to their injuries a short time later.

According to Const. Clint Stibbe, police have already spoken with a number of witnesses and are working to obtain surveillance camera footage from the streetcar.

“This is the third cyclist we have had struck on city streets and die as a result of a collision (this year),” he said. “We are still asking any witness who didn’t remain on scene to contact us.”

Stibbe says the intersection will be closed for several hours while a full reconstruction is conducted.

The 504 King streetcar is diverting both ways via Queen and Shaw streets.