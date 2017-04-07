

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 53-year-old male cyclist who was hit by a vehicle in Ajax early Friday morning is expected to survive after initially being rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.

The cyclist was travelling southbound on Salem Road at around 4:20 a.m. when he was hit by an eastbound vehicle at Rossland Road.

His injuries were initially considered life-threatening, however his condition has since improved and he is listed in non-life threatening condition.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene, according to police.

Police say they will look into whether wet roads and poor visibility may have played a role in the collision.

“I do know at the time it was raining fairly steady and the roads were wet so that will be something the investigators will look at,” Duty Inspector Tim Maw told CP24 on Friday morning.

The victim has been taken to a trauma centre in Toronto for treatment.

The intersection of Salem and Rossland roads was closed for several hours following the collision but reopened at around 8 a.m.