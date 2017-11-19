Cyclist injured following hit-and-run collision in city's east end
Police say a cyclist was injured in a hit-and-run collision in the city's east end. (PHOTO: John Hanley/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, November 19, 2017 7:25AM EST
Police say a cyclist is in hospital following a hit-and-run collision in the city’s east end overnight.
It happened near Dundas Street and Coxwell Avenue shortly before midnight.
Police say a cyclist was injured in the collision but the severity of the victim’s injuries is not known.
Investigators have not released any information about the vehicle believed to be involved in the incident.