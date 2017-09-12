

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A cyclist who was struck and pinned underneath a garbage truck in East York this morning is in hospital in serious condition.

Const. Clint Stibbe told CP24 Tuesday that at around 8:45 a.m., a garbage truck and the female cyclist were westbound on Cosburn Avenue near Donlands Avenue when the truck attempted to make a right turn onto one of the side streets.

Stibbe said the garbage truck then struck the cyclist, who became pinned underneath the truck's tire.

The woman, who is believed to be 39 years old, sustained severe injuries to her leg, resulting in major bleeding, police added.

She was rushed to hospital via emergency run in life-threatening condition but Stibbe said her condition has since improved.

The garbage truck involved in the collision remained at the scene.

Stibbe said investigators will be looking into whether the cyclist was using the dedicated bike lane in the area at the time of the crash.

"We are also going to be looking at the actions of the driver to determine what exactly happened and obviously go from there," Stibbe said.

Cosburn Avenue has been shut down eastbound at Donlands Avenue and westbound at Greenwood Avenue.

Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu told CP24 that officers will be speaking to witnesses in the area.

"It is currently an ongoing investigation and it is very early," Sidhu said.

"The entire area will remain closed off until we can get our team out there to investigate."