

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say that a cyclist was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a possible fail-to-remain collision in Etobicoke on Saturday morning.

According to Sgt. Phillip Sinclair, a driver and the cyclist were both travelling northbound on Kipling Avenue near Rathburn Road at around 9:45 a.m. when they got into some sort of “interaction.”

The driver then fled the scene after the cyclist left the roadway and slammed into a pole.

“It is very unclear whether there was contact or not but whatever happened resulted in the cyclist leaving the roadway,” Sinclair said. “That cyclist then struck a pole.”

Sinclair said that the cyclist struck the pole at a “significant speed.”

He said the force of the collision was strong enough to result in the bike’s back wheel being dislodged.

The vehicle that fled the scene is described as silver.

“We are collecting physical evidence and will proceed from there,” Sinclair said. “We are also appealing to witnesses possibly in the area at the time with any information at all.”