

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





A cyclist is seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Highland Creek, near the University of Toronto's Scarborough campus on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at Ellesmere Road and Conlins Road around 3:30 p.m.

A woman, believed to be in her 20s, was rushed to a local trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, Toronto Police Const. Clint Stibbe said.

So far no charges have been laid. Toronto police are investigating the cause of the crash.