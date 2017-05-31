Cyclist seriously injured after being hit in Scarborough's U of T campus
A female cyclist was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough's Highland Creek neighbourhood Wednesday afternoon, Toronto police say. (CP24)
Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, May 31, 2017 4:40PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 31, 2017 5:42PM EDT
A cyclist is seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Highland Creek, near the University of Toronto's Scarborough campus on Wednesday afternoon.
It happened at Ellesmere Road and Conlins Road around 3:30 p.m.
A woman, believed to be in her 20s, was rushed to a local trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, Toronto Police Const. Clint Stibbe said.
So far no charges have been laid. Toronto police are investigating the cause of the crash.