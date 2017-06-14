

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





A cyclist is seriously injured after he was struck by a vehicle in the Junction neighbourhood on Wednesday night.

The crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. along Keele Street and Junction Road.

A man, believed to be in his 20s, was struck by a vehicle and thrown from his bike, said Const. Clint Stibbe, a spokesperson for Toronto police traffic services.

He was rushed to a trauma centre with a large gash on his head.

There is no word on his condition.

The southbound lanes of Keele Street at Junction Road are closed due to a police investigation.