Cyclist struck by vehicle downtown suffers serious injuries: paramedics
A Toronto ambulance is seen in this photo.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, June 7, 2017 8:22AM EDT
A cyclist struck by a vehicle in the city’s downtown core has been seriously injured, Toronto paramedics say.
The incident occurred near College and Bathurst streets at around 7 a.m.
Paramedics say a male cyclist had been taken to St. Michael’s Hospital in serious condition.
The intersection has been shut down as police investigate.