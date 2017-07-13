

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A male cyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in the city’s L'Amoreaux neighbourhood.

It happened in the intersection of Finch and Pharmacy avenues at around 7:20 a.m.

Police say the cyclist, who is believed to be in his 50s, sustained obvious head injuries.

The vehicle remained on scene following the crash.

Investigators with the Traffic Services unit are probing the circumstances that led up to the accident.

The intersection of Finch and Pharmacy avenues is closed as a result.