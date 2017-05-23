Cyclist struck by vehicle in Leslieville suffers critical injuries
A cyclist struck by a vehicle near Dundas Street and Carlaw Avenue suffered critical injuries. (Jorge Costa/ CTV News)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, May 23, 2017 9:48AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 23, 2017 10:45AM EDT
A cyclist struck by a vehicle in Leslieville this morning has been rushed to hospital in critical condition.
It happened near Dundas Street and Carlaw Avenue at around 9 a.m.
Paramedics say the cyclist, who is believed to be a male in his 20s, was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.