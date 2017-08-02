

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A female cyclist struck by a vehicle in Oshawa this morning has been airlifted to hospital in critical condition.

Durham Regional Police Const. George Tudos told CP24 that a person was driving in the area of Adelaide Avenue and Harmony Road at around 6:45 a.m. when they left the roadway and struck a cyclist.

The cyclist was airlifted to a trauma centre in critical condition.

The vehicle remained at the scene, Tudos confirmed.

Police say Adelaide Avenue East is expected to be closed between Harmony Road and Townline Road for several hours as the Traffic Services Branch investigates.