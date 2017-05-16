

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A man is facing charges after allegedly driving impaired with two small children in his car in Whitby.

A bystander phoned Durham Regional Police at around 6 p.m. yesterday after he noticed a vehicle reverse into a parked car at an Esso gas station on Winchester Road East in the Brooklin area.

Officers went to the gas station and arrested the driver. Police said he later tested as being three times over the legal limit.

Police said that at the time of the collision, the driver’s two children – aged 10 and 11 years old – were inside the vehicle. The children were uninjured and were placed in the custody of their mother.

The 42-year-old driver from Ramara Township has been charged with impaired driving, care and control of a motor vehicle while impaired and possession of a controlled substance, Durham police said.

Police have not identified him.