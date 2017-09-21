

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A collision in the city’s west end was a result of a man who was impersonating a Toronto police officer while dancing and directing traffic, police allege.

Officers were called to the area of Bloor Street West and Christie Street for reports of a property damage collision on Saturday around 6:15 p.m.

The man was allegedly directing traffic while dressed as a police officer but was dancing as he was preforming the task.

Police allege that a collision involving two vehicles at the intersection was a result of this man’s actions.

A photo of the suspect involved has been released by police in an effort to identify him.

The suspect has been described as a six-foot man with a thin build. At the time, he was wearing a police hat, police vest with “police” written on the front and back, a gun belt, a dark-coloured short-sleeved police uniform shirt with dark-coloured shorts, white socks and black dress shoes.