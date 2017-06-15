

The Canadian Press





NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. - A trapeze artist from a renowned family of daredevils is planning to hang by her teeth from a helicopter over Niagara Falls today.

The stunt by aerialist Erendira Vasquez Wallenda comes on the fifth anniversary of her husband's tight-rope walk over the falls.

According to organizers, the chopper will hover about 100 metres above the Horseshoe Falls.

Members of the Wallenda family have gained fame as a circus act.

In 2012, Nik Wallenda walked 550 metres from the American side of the falls to the Canadian side.

Today's televised stunt, hyped by local authorities, is expected to last about seven minutes.