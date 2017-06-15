Daredevil set to hang by teeth from chopper over Niagara Falls
In this Oct. 11, 2015 file photo, Erendira Wallenda hangs from a helicopter as she performs before the start of the NASCAR Sprint Cup series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C. Five years after Nik Wallenda walked over Niagara Falls on a high wire, his trapeze-artist wife is planning to dangle by her teeth from a helicopter as it flies over the falls. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Terry Renna
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, June 15, 2017 6:03AM EDT
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. - A trapeze artist from a renowned family of daredevils is planning to hang by her teeth from a helicopter over Niagara Falls today.
The stunt by aerialist Erendira Vasquez Wallenda comes on the fifth anniversary of her husband's tight-rope walk over the falls.
According to organizers, the chopper will hover about 100 metres above the Horseshoe Falls.
Members of the Wallenda family have gained fame as a circus act.
In 2012, Nik Wallenda walked 550 metres from the American side of the falls to the Canadian side.
Today's televised stunt, hyped by local authorities, is expected to last about seven minutes.