

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Darryl White officially started his new job as chief executive at the Bank of Montreal on Wednesday and announced an expanded role for Cameron Fowler, who has been head of Canadian personal and commercial banking.

Fowler will now oversee personal and business banking across North America, and chair the bank's operating committee.

The head of U.S. retail and business banking, Alex Dousmanis-Curtis, will continue her current mandate and report to Fowler.

David Casper, who is CEO of BMO Harris Bank and head of commercial banking, will report to White.

White takes over from Bill Downe, who retired after more than a decade in the top job.

BMO (TSX:BMO) named White, who had been the bank's chief operating officer, as Downe's successor in April.

Before becoming chief operating officer, White had been group head of BMO Capital Markets.

Downe's retirement leaves National Bank's Louis Vachon as the last remaining big bank CEO who led his company through the 2008-9 financial crisis.