Daylight shooting in Scarborough sends one man to hospital
Police tape is pictured in this file photo.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Thursday, November 2, 2017 11:52AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, November 2, 2017 11:56AM EDT
A man has non-life threatening injuries after a daylight shooting in a residential part of Scarborough, police say.
It happened at around 11:30 a.m. near McCowan Road and Blue Lagoon Court, which is just north of Eglinton Avenue.
Police say that they responded to the area for reports of a physical altercation followed by the sound of a loud bang.
Upon arrival, officers located the victim with a single gunshot wound.
Police say that a dark-coloured vehicle was seen fleeing the area following the shooting.
No arrests have been made and police are asking anyone with information to come forward.