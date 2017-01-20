Death of woman found with knife wound in gas station bathroom considered suspicious
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, January 20, 2017 5:35AM EST
The death of a woman who was found in the bathroom of a Brampton gas station with a knife wound is considered suspicious, police say.
Officers were called to the Petro Canada gas station on Main Street south of Steeles Avenue at around 1 a.m. following the discovery of the body.
According to police, there are “suspicious circumstances” surrounding the woman’s death and a post-mortem examination has been ordered.
Police say they are not seeking any suspects at this time.
The victim is believed to be a woman in her 40s.