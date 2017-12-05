

Chris Fox, CP24.com





City council will consider the proposed station concepts for six planned “SmartTrack” stops at today’s meeting, something that Mayor John Tory says is “evidence” of the fact that his signature campaign promise is “moving forward.”

A report that was released last week asks council to endorse the concepts for the six “SmartTrack” stops and authorize staff to begin working in partnership with Metrolinx to address stations-specific design elements.

The report also asks council to approve the design concept for a 10-stop light rail line along Eglinton Avenue West between Mount Dennis Station and Renforth Station, though executive committee did pass a motion last week directing staff to further investigate possible options for grade separations or tunneling along the portion of the line running through Etobicoke.

“This is the subject of a lot of debate and people are debating whether it is exactly the same as discussed during the campaign and is it moving forward and I am here to say this: yes it is moving forward,” Tory told reporters at city hall on Tuesday morning. “This very report is evidence that it is moving forward.”

Tory’s initial plan for “SmartTrack” -- first floated during the 2014 mayoral election campaign -- called for 13 new rapid transit stops as well as a heavy rail line along Eglinton Avenue West.

The plan that is now being developed includes six new stations, which will be serviced by GO trains but paid for by the City of Toronto, as well a 10-stop extension of the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Line (LRT).

The fare that will be paid by commuters using the new stations will be subject to negotiation between Metrolinx and city officials, though Tory has repeatedly said that he envisions customers being able to hop aboard for the price of riding the TTC.

“The bottom line is that this project, which will relieve congestion on the Yonge Street subway and for the first time make use of the tracks that run inside Toronto, is moving forward,” he said on Tuesday morning. “Before I came along and we came up with the idea of piggybacking on the GO RER (Regional Express Rail) plan there was no contemplation by anybody to make greater use of the tracks in order to move people inside of Toronto. There was no proposal. Nobody was saying let’s do it.”

Tory conceded that the Eglinton West project is “admittedly in a different form than what was discussed during the election” but he stressed that the general concept behind “SmartTrack” is moving forward.

He added that “SmartTrack” remains on track to be completed before “almost any other” public transit project that is in the pipeline right now. In October, Tory said that he expected “SmartTrack” to be completed in the early 2020’s.

The city’s share of the “SmartTrack” project cost is estimated at about $1.3 billion.

“This is a substantive project, it is a huge project, it is funded in the sense that we have the money from the other governments to make this happen and the work is underway,” Tory said.

The report on “SmartTrack” is one of 205 items on the agenda for this week’s council meeting.