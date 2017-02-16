

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Die-hard Blue Jays fans aren’t letting the frigid February weather stop them from getting their hands on tickets for the team’s home opener in April.

Chris Brooks started to line up outside the Rogers Centre in the wee hours of the morning to be the first in line when single tickets for the season go on sale at 10 a.m.

“I’m a life-long Jays fan and why wouldn’t I be out here?” Brooks told CP24 Thursday morning.

“I wanted to make sure I was down here and right in line.”

The temperature in Toronto early this morning hovered around -15 with the wind chill but Brooks said braving the cold was worth carrying out his annual tradition.

“They generally go on sale and they are gone within 10 minutes. I like the personal feel of it as well,” he said when asked why he doesn’t just buy tickets online.

“Why not have the tickets in hand?”

Brooks said he is very optimistic about the team’s upcoming season despite losing designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion.

“I think we have a great team. (Josh) Donaldson is going to come out and just be the beast that he is… Jose (Bautista)is back with a force,” he said.

“I think it is going to be a great season and I think we are in for a lot of fun.”

The Blue Jays will face the Brewers in Toronto’s home opener on Tuesday, April 11.