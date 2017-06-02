

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A family of deer that got trapped in a fenced lot behind a Scarborough plaza earlier this week have been guided to safety.

Officials with the Toronto Wildlife Centre managed to help the deer out of the lot and guide them to a safer location at around 11 p.m. on Thursday.

The deer, a pregnant female and an adult male, had first gotten trapped in the lot on Tuesday after bolting through an open gate upon coming into contact with a car near Eglinton Avenue and Kennedy Road.

That gate was later locked, stranding the parents.

The female deer then gave birth to a fawn on Wednesday.

Officials say that all three deer are in good health.

It is not immediately clear where the deer were relocated to, though officials previously said that they planned to guide them to a nearby ravine.