Defence attacks bias of key 'expert' Crown witness at gas-plants trial
David Livingston (centre), chief of staff to former Ontario premier Dalton McGuinty, arrives at court in Toronto with his lawyer Brian Gover (right) on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. Livingston and his deputy Laura Miller face allegations they illegally destroyed documents related to a government decision to scrap two gas plants ahead of the 2011 provincial election. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, September 25, 2017 12:21PM EDT
TORONTO -- The defence at the gas-plants trial in Toronto is attacking the designation of a key Crown witness as an "expert."
The defence argues the former police officer is simply not independent or impartial, so should not be allowed to give opinion evidence.
Police hired their ex-colleague as they investigated deletion of emails about the Liberal government's cancellation of gas-plants ahead of the Ontario election in 2011
The defence notes many people have IT expertise, and police had no reason to involve a former officer in every aspect of the probe.
The Crown has warned that if the ex-cop isn't designated an expert witness, there will be "consequences" for its case.
Two top aides to former Ontario premier Dalton McGuinty have pleaded not guilty to the illegal destruction of the documents.