

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





GO train service was suspended on the Barrie Line this morning after a person was struck and killed by a train.

The incident occurred south of the Barrie South GO Station shortly before 6:30 a.m.

Metrolinx spokesperson Vanessa Barrasa told CP24 that emergency personnel were on scene on Monday morning investigating.

Barrasa said some trains were forced to hold as a result of the incident, including the train that struck the pedestrian.

Those who travel on the Barrie Line experienced delays during rush hour this morning but regular service is expected to be back up and running for the afternoon commute.