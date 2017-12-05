

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- A murder trial in the presumed death of a young Toronto woman is nearing the end as one of the accused is expected to make his closing arguments today.

Jurors will hear from Dellen Millard, who is representing himself in the first-degree murder trial.

The Crown alleges Millard and his co-accused, Mark Smich, killed Laura Babcock in the summer of 2012 because she was the odd woman out in a love triangle with Millard and his girlfriend.

They believe Millard, 32, of Toronto, and Smich, 30, of Oakville, Ont., burned the 23-year-old woman's remains in a large animal incinerator that was later found on Millard's farm near Waterloo, Ont.

Babcock's body has not been found.

Millard and Smich have pleaded not guilty to the charges.