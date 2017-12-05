Dellen Millard to make closing arguments today in Laura Babcock murder trial
Toronto resident Laura Babcock, who is shown in this Toronto Police Service handout photo, disappeared in July 2012 shortly after her friends said the University of Toronto graduate's mental health issues took a turn for the worse. Two years later, police announced that Babcock had been murdered and two men, Dellen Millard and Mark Smich, had been charged with first-degree murder in connection with her death. Police previously said that Babcock had been romantically linked to Millard. (The Canadian Press/HO-Toronto Police Service)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, December 5, 2017 5:55AM EST
TORONTO -- A murder trial in the presumed death of a young Toronto woman is nearing the end as one of the accused is expected to make his closing arguments today.
Jurors will hear from Dellen Millard, who is representing himself in the first-degree murder trial.
The Crown alleges Millard and his co-accused, Mark Smich, killed Laura Babcock in the summer of 2012 because she was the odd woman out in a love triangle with Millard and his girlfriend.
They believe Millard, 32, of Toronto, and Smich, 30, of Oakville, Ont., burned the 23-year-old woman's remains in a large animal incinerator that was later found on Millard's farm near Waterloo, Ont.
Babcock's body has not been found.
Millard and Smich have pleaded not guilty to the charges.