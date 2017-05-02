

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Former Liberal leader Stephane Dion is defending his new diplomatic appointment as "special envoy" but not ambassador to the European Union.

Dion is testifying before the House of Commons foreign affairs committee, where he is facing tough questions from Conservative and New Democrat MPs about his new assignment, which comes alongside his posting as ambassador to Germany.

The announcement comes three months after the prime minister put forward Dion's name to serve as ambassador to both the EU and Germany, an unusual dual assignment.

Conservative foreign affairs critic Peter Kent says he saw "seething frustration" within Global Affairs and lots of head scratching in the EU about the double-hatted appointment.

New Democratic critic Helene Laverdiere says she heard complaints about Dion's appointment on a trip to Germany two weeks ago.

Dion says he plans to work hard, travel widely and complement the work of senior diplomats by ensuring there is "pan European approach" to Canada's engagement with the continent.