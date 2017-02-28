

Mike Blanchfield and Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - In the days following Donald Trump's surprise victory, Canadian diplomats in Washington repeatedly warned Ottawa that the massive Trans-Pacific Partnership was dead - even as federal ministers insisted it might survive.

Two separate dispatches from the Canadian Embassy in Washington, obtained through the Access to Information Act, offered little hope for the deal between 12 Pacific Rim countries that involved 40 per cent of the world's gross domestic product.

The view from the diplomatic corps in Washington was decidedly more pessimistic than the message Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his then-trade minister Chrystia Freeland were delivering that same week at an international meeting in Peru.

At the time, Trudeau said the Liberals were keeping their “options open” on the deal.

Freeland refused to declare the deal dead and said the government would continue consultations with Canadians on the pact to fulfil a Liberal promise from the 2015 election campaign.

Two months later - and just three days after his inauguration - Trump served notice that he was taking the U.S. out of the TPP.