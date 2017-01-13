

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - National Defence says none of the seven Canadian soldiers treated at a military hospital in Iraq over the last few weeks was a combat casualty.

The department earlier refused to discuss how the soldiers were injured.

Military spokeswoman Maj. Kendrah Allison says in an email the service members seen at a Canadian Forces-run hospital near the city of Erbil since the end of November were treated for various medical problems.

She says three were treated for illnesses such as gastro or "environmental injuries" such as heatstroke and four were treated for burns, breaks and other "non-battlefield injuries."

The hospital was set up to support the battle to free the city of Mosul, which is currently held by the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant.

Allison isn't saying why the information is being provided now, since officials earlier said disclosing it could violate privacy laws or endanger Canadian troops on the ground.