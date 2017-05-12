

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





A 57-year-old landlord has been charged with breaking into a tenant’s apartment and rummaging through their belongings on Monday in Hillcrest Village.

The break-in occurred at an apartment building in the Don Mills Road and Cliffwood Road area.

The person waited until the tenant left their apartment before entering, Toronto police said in a news release.

The man went through the tenant’s belongings, investigators said.

Police were able to identify a suspect by looking at the footage from security cameras in the building

A day later, Jie Jiao was arrested.

He is charged with break-and-enter and mischief for interfering with lawful enjoyment of property, the release read.