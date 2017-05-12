Don Mills landlord charged with breaking into tenant's apartment: Police
Jie Jiao was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly breaking into a tenant's apartment. (Toronto Police Services)
Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com
Published Friday, May 12, 2017 3:49PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 12, 2017 3:59PM EDT
A 57-year-old landlord has been charged with breaking into a tenant’s apartment and rummaging through their belongings on Monday in Hillcrest Village.
The break-in occurred at an apartment building in the Don Mills Road and Cliffwood Road area.
The person waited until the tenant left their apartment before entering, Toronto police said in a news release.
The man went through the tenant’s belongings, investigators said.
Police were able to identify a suspect by looking at the footage from security cameras in the building
A day later, Jie Jiao was arrested.
He is charged with break-and-enter and mischief for interfering with lawful enjoyment of property, the release read.