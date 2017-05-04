

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





The Don Valley Parkway -- a main thoroughfare leading to the downtown core -- faces a risk of closure during rush hour on Friday due to a heavy rainfall warning.

The closure is scheduled at 3 p.m. as a safety precaution, a news release said.

City officials made the announcement late Thursday, explaining staff are concerned about flooding on the highway with up to 90 millimetres of rain expected to fall over the next two days.

Instead, officials are suggesting motorists take public transit to avoid the road closure.

The storm threatens to wreak havoc on the Don Valley Parkway like it did in 2013, when overflow in the Don River spilled out onto the highway, forcing traffic to halt. It even trapped some drivers.

With heavy rain expected, the City is preparing for possible DVP closure for tomorrow pm rush. #CityofTO: https://t.co/VuRy4rRgZP pic.twitter.com/bqI5hGipmF — City of Toronto (@TorontoComms) May 4, 2017