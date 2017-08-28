

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Residents of a downtown apartment building were evacuated after a fire broke out late Sunday night.

Firefighters were called to a building on Sherbourne Street, near Queen Street, for a two-alarm fire at around midnight.

When they arrived at the building, heavy smoke was spotted on the main floor.

Crews located the unit where the fire broke out and knocked down the blaze at around 12:06 a.m. The fire was under control at around 12:12 a.m.

Searches were conducted throughout the building and no injuries were reported.

The roof hatch was opened to help ventilate the building and most residents were allowed to return to their units early this morning.

One tenant on the eighth floor of the building was displaced and Toronto Fire says he was placed in a hotel for the night.

Toronto Fire Service investigators will be on the scene at 9 a.m.