

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





One person has been arrested after an alleged armed robbery involving a hammer at a downtown convenience store.

Toronto police said the robbery took place in the area of Bay and Gerrard streets Sunday evening.

According to reports to police, a man entered a store armed with a hammer and knife, assaulted the store owner and loaded a garbage can with items before fleeing in a taxi.

One person carrying a garbage can was arrested after officers searched the area and the items have been recovered, police said.

No serious injuries were reported.