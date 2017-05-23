

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A downtown office was evacuated this morning after a suspicious package was found in the building.

Police say the package was located at 10 Bay Street, near Queens Quay, at around 9 a.m.

Toronto police, paramedics, Toronto Fire Service’s Hazmat squad and the chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear and explosives (CBRNE) team all responded to the call.

“They have gone upstairs and had a look and determined that there is no immediate threat to public safety. Now the investigation is still ongoing,” Const. Craig Brister told reporters at the scene Tuesday.

“At this point we don’t have anything to lead us to believe this has anything to do with what happened yesterday.”

Brister said the package was found in an office inside the building.

“There was some concern about its contents,” he said of the package.

Queens Quay was closed in both directions from York Street to Bay Street but the area has since reopened.

No injuries were reported.