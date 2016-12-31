Downtown stabbing sends male to hospital with serious injuries
A Toronto police cruiser is pictured in this file photo. (CP24/Tom Podolec)
Paul Johnston, CP24.com
Published Saturday, December 31, 2016 8:18PM EST
One male is in hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed in downtown Toronto Saturday night.
It happened in the Yonge and Elm streets area.
According to police, the victim was assaulted by a group of between six to eight males and stabbed in the back.
Information on the age of the victim was not provided by police.
Suspect descriptions were also not immediately available.