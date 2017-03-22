

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Dozens of parents lined up outside a Brampton Catholic school in frigid temperatures overnight in hopes of scooping up one of the high school’s 85 out-of-area spots.

At around noon on Tuesday, parents began to line up outside Cardinal Ambrozic Catholic Secondary School, located near Castlemore Road and The Gore Road, to give their children a shot at enrolment.

“This is one of the better schools so I want my kid to be here,” one parent told CP24 Wednesday.

By around 8:30 a.m., all 85 spots had been filled and parents who were unable to register their children were put on a waiting list.

Bruce Campbell, a spokesperson with the Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board, said word of mouth has been a big factor in the school’s popularity.

“We’re located in a high growth area of Brampton and it is one of the growing areas of our jurisdiction,” he said Wednesday.

“I think one of the things about the school is it’s a fairly new school. It does have a good reputation.”