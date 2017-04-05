

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police are investigating after dozens of vehicles in the parking garage of a Scarborough high-rise were broken into overnight.

The break-ins occurred around 3 a.m. at a building at 4000 Lawrence Avenue, located just west of Galloway Road in the West Hill neighbourhood.

Reports from the scene indicate more than 40 vehicles may have been broken into, though police say that only 17 reports have been filed so far.

Police do say that they expect more reports to be filed as residents discover damage to their vehicles and or missing property.

One resident, whose car was among those broken into, told CP24 that the thief or thieves smashed his window and then made off with some tools, about $400 cash and some electronics.

He said he is disheartened by the incident and worried about the safety of the building.

“I’m angry because I pay $10 extra to park underground,” the man told CP24. “We are not safe. If you can enter downstairs, what’s stopping them from coming upstairs?”

The incident is just the latest involving thefts from vehicles in a parking garage in the area.

Police say that they received reports about six vehicles being broken into at a building next door at 4010 Lawrence Avenue early Monday morning.

Police also responded to a building on Eastdale Avenue in East York on March 27 after up to 50 vehicles were reportedly broken into.

Police say that they are reviewing surveillance camera footage as they work to identify the party responsible with this morning’s break-ins.