

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police are looking for a driver who fled the scene after entering the streetcar tunnel on Spadina Avenue and getting their vehicle stuck on the tracks.

Reports from the scene indicate that the vehicle was travelling northbound on Spadina Avenue at around 2:30 a.m. when it entered the tunnel and ended up approximately 300 feet down the tracks.

Police say that the driver subsequently abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

The 510 Spadina streetcar was diverting to Bathurst Station via College Street and Bathurst Street until the vehicle was towed away shortly after 7 a.m.

It remains unclear why the driver of the vehicle entered the tunnel in the first place.