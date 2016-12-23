

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A Peel police cruiser was struck by a stolen vehicle in Mississauga early Friday morning after officers awoke two men who were sleeping inside.

Police say that officers on patrol in the Airport and Derry roads area spotted the stolen vehicle idling behind a plaza at around 2:10 a.m.

Police say the officers then discovered that two people were sleeping inside the vehicle and decided to put spike belts in front of it as a precaution.

At that point, the officers tapped on the window of the vehicle to wake up the driver.

That’s when the driver attempted to flee the scene, only to run over the spike belt, blow out his tires and strike one of the police cruisers on scene, police say.

The driver and his passenger were arrested without further incident.

Police say that charges are pending in the case.