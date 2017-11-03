

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Ontario Provincial Police have laid a careless driving charge after a transport truck hauling a load of strawberries rolled over while exiting Highway 427 early Friday morning.

The truck was travelling in the southbound lanes of the highway at around 3 a.m. when it took the exit for Dundas Street, failed to negotiate a curve in the road and ended up toppling over.

Ontario Provincial Police say that one of the victims was ejected from the vehicle while another was trapped and had to be extricated.

One of the victims was initially reported to be in life-threatening condition but OPP later confirmed that both sustained only minor injuries.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash is ongoing but OPP say that the driver of the transport truck has been charged.

“It was obviously very dark but there were speed advisory signs here on the ramp,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told CP24 at the scene. “It comes back to driver inattention. It comes down to everyone driving their vehicles appropriately. We have seen so much carnage with vehicles and transport trucks specifically in the last couple of days and that is something we need to get everyone to understand.”

Schmidt said that trailer attached to the truck is completely collapsed following the accident and will be hauled away from the scene once it is lifted back onto the road.

Meanwhile, Schmidt said that the load that the truck was carrying has mostly spilled onto the road and will have to be picked up by hand.

The ramp from southbound Highway 427 to Dundas Street is closed. Police say the closure will remain in effect through the morning rush hour.