

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A motorcycle rider is in hospital with serious injuries and the driver of a SUV has been charged following a collision in the city’s downtown core on Wednesday morning.

Const. Clint Stibbe says the 28-year-old motorcycle rider was travelling southbound on Yonge Street at around 5 a.m. when the 52-year-old driver of the northbound SUV attempted to make a left hand turn onto Elm Street and struck the bike.

Though the cause of the crash is not immediately clear, Stibbe said speed may have been partly responsible for the severity of injuries.

“The damage to the SUV was quite extensive, so there probably was an element of speed there,” he said.

It is not immediately clear what charge the SUV driver is facing.

The motorcycle rider remains in hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition.