

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A Toronto man has been charged in connection with a collision in the city’s Rockcliffe–Smythe neighbourhood that claimed the life of an elderly cyclist last month.

The 70-year-old cyclist was heading westbound along a sidewalk on Alliance Avenue near Jane Street on the afternoon of June 30 when he was struck by a van that was attempting to make a right-hand turn into the driveway of a home.

The cyclist was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries but was pronounced dead three days later on July 2.

Police say that the driver of the van, a 62-year-old man, has now been charged with turn not in safety.