

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police have charged the 20-year-old woman behind the wheel of a minivan that struck two nine-year-old twin brothers in North York earlier this year, killing one of them.

The twins were crossing Sheppard Avenue West at Magellan Drive on March 4 when they were hit by an eastbound minivan travelling in the curb lane on Sheppard.

One of the twins sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash and had been receiving treatment in hospital. The other boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

On March 10, one of the boys succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

On Thursday, police say they charged the driver, identified as Miriam Damile.

She faces one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

She is scheduled to appear in court at 1000 Finch Avenue West on July 27 at 1 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-1900.