

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 34-year-old driver is facing multiple charges after police say he fled from police and then crashed into two vehicles in Mississauga early Saturday morning.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said officers from the Port Credit detachment were conducting speed enforcement on westbound Highway 401 near Highway 10 when a vehicle speeding “well in excess of the speed limit” came through the zone at around 2:15 a.m.

“The officer went out to stop that vehicle. It appeared the vehicle was stopping but in the end, it exited at Highway 10 and tried to evade police,” Schmidt said.

A short time later, Schmidt said the driver collided with two other cars.

The driver of the fleeing vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Schmidt said the suspect, who is a resident of Mississauga, is now facing a handful of charges, including dangerous driving, stunt driving, fleeing from police and possession of a controlled substance.

The ramp to Highway 10 was shut down for a few hours but reopened at around 6 a.m.

The suspect’s vehicle was impounded.

No one else was injured in the crash.