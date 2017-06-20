

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Durham Regional Police are investigating after a car slammed into a parked car in the driveway of a home in Oshawa late Monday night.

Police told CP24 Tuesday that the vehicle was travelling south on West Ridge Drive shortly before midnight when the driver lost control and crashed into a parked car in the driveway of a home on Ridgemount Boulevard.

The vehicle then slammed into the home and police say there is considerable damage to the garage.

No injuries were reported.

Police say an 18-year-old male driver is being investigated for possible impaired driving.